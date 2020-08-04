Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission will be holding its quarterly meeting Wednesday.

The meeting, taking place via Zoom, will begin at Noon on August 5.

To participate in this public meeting, use Zoom (meeting ID 836 3552 0424) or phone at 312-626-6799.

The meeting will include updates on the commission’s work, with the National Park Service, from the second quarter of 2020 and plans for the future.

The Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission, paneled by citizens appointed by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior, represents the public and works collaboratively with the National Park Service to advise and assist with managing the resources of Keweenaw National Historical Park.

