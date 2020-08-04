Advertisement

Iron Mountain city council approves tax exemption for Boss Snowplow’s expansion

This will provide a 50% reduction in local property taxes for up to 12 years.
The Boss Snowplow sign in Iron Mountain.
The Boss Snowplow sign in Iron Mountain.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Boss Snowplow’s industrial facilities tax exemption for up to 12 years is approved.

At Monday night’s virtual Iron Mountain City Council meeting the council voted unanimously with council member Nathan Zemar absent, to provide a 50% reduction in local property taxes for the $12.5 million project.

During the public hearing, the Dickinson County Economic Chamber Alliance director, Lois Ellis spoke on how this would help the area, and the city manager agrees.

“This is obviously a good thing for the city, to get them anything, that is constructed here, essentially keeps them here longer, hopefully. It’s good for our diversity of our local economy. We’re lucky to have a lot of manufacturers, compared to other counties and that will continue with this addition,” said the Iron Mountain city manager, Jordan Stanchina.

Boss plans to add 24 jobs within two years at its manufacturing facility. This will bring their employment total to over 400 people.

They will be constructing a building of 45,000 square feet, plus invest $9 million in machinery, equipment and furnishing. The expansion will also include a new paint system and robotics, to improve efficiencies and increased production.

