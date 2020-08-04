Advertisement

Honda recalls 1.6 million vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.(Source: AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.

The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.

Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software.

Dealers will fix the problems at no cost to owners.

For more information about recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Administration recalls page.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A judge sentenced ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages to 90 days in jail plus probation for lying in a case related to Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of athletes on campus.

National

Take a Look at This: Sandy 'SOS' saves sailors; 'Judgy Cat'

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
A trio stranded on a remote island is saved by writing a huge "SOS in the sand.

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) discusses her new bills to help stop violent crime

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) discusses COVID-19 cases and school reopening in Georgia

Updated: 8 minutes ago

National

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather along East Coast

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By GERRY BROOME
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina.

Latest News

National

Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

Updated: 27 minutes ago
An afternoon blast shook several parts of the Lebanese capital and thick smoke billowed from the city center.

National

Tornado caught on camera in N.J. as Isaias makes landfall

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
A tornado was captured on camera in New Jersey as Isaias bring wild weather to the East Coast.

National

EU regulators investigating Google’s plan to buy Fitbit

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KELVIN CHAN AP Business Writer
Privacy and consumer groups have called on authorities to block the deal, citing privacy and antitrust concerns.

News

By the numbers: COVID-19 cases, testing in Marquette County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The Marquette County Health Department has released some updated data.

Coronavirus

Formerly disbelieving, Arizona couple who suffered from COVID-19 expresses regrets

Updated: 1 hour ago
They once laughed about the virus. Now they say it’s no joke.

National

Water beetles stage ‘back door’ escape from predators

Updated: 1 hour ago
After being eaten by a dark-spotted frog, this species of water beetle travels through the frog's gut and emerges on the other end.