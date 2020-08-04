Advertisement

Disney to release ‘Mulan’ on streaming service, for a price

This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”
This image released by Disney shows Yifei Liu in the title role of "Mulan." The film is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4. Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”(Disney Enterprises, Inc. via AP)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Mulan” is no longer headed for a major theatrical release. The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday that it will debut its live-action blockbuster on its subscription streaming service, Disney+, on Sept. 4.

But this is no “Hamilton”: Customers will have to pay an additional $29.99 on top of the cost of the monthly subscription to rent “Mulan.”

The company plans to release it in theaters in areas where Disney+ is not available.

“Mulan,” a live-action remake of the animated film, was one of the first films affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of theaters. Originally set for a late March release, the blockbuster has been delayed four times since.

“In order to meet the needs of consumers during this unpredictable period, we thought it was important to find alternative ways to bring this exceptional family-friendly film to them in a timely manner,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company’s earnings call. “We see this as an opportunity to bring this incredible film to a broad audience currently unable to go to movie theaters.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Astronauts: SpaceX Dragon capsule ‘came alive’ on descent

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The astronauts on SpaceX's first crew flight say their Dragon capsule “came alive” and sounded like a beast as it descended through the atmosphere to a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

National

President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
President Trump delivers his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus

National

Tropical storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

National

Trump: Massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
President Donald Trump says U.S. military generals have told him that they think the massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing more than 70 people, was likely a bomb.

National

US Space & Rocket Center reaches fundraising goal

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Grass
The campaign began last week with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

Latest News

National

Space Camp meets fundraising goal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The campaign began July 28 with the hope of raising a minimum of $1.5 million to sustain museum operations and to be able to reopen Space Camp in April 2021.

News

Substance abuse increase in Michigan since pandemic began

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Great Lakes Recovery tell what possible factors have led to the increase in substance abuse and what to do to help.

News

Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to hold quarterly meeting Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The meeting, taking place via Zoom, will begin at Noon on August 5.

News

Marquette Lions Club to collect bottles, cans Saturday to support community projects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Club members will be collecting plastic bottle and can donations on Saturday, August 8, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at Lions Lakeside Park.

National

U.S. Marines locate sunken vehicle with human remains on board

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
The vehicle sunk off a southern California coast July 30.