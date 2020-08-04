Advertisement

Burger King worker fatally shot after dispute over food delay in Florida

Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/CNN) - A Florida man faces several charges, including first-degree murder, after deputies say he shot and killed a Burger King worker after accusations the drive-thru line took too long.

Workers at a Burger King in Orlando, Florida, thought a drive-thru dispute was settled after they refunded an angry customer’s money, but a few minutes later, 22-year-old employee Desmond Joshua Jr. was dead.

“No parent should have to bury a child period but especially over some foolishness like this, over a sandwich. To lose his life just when he’s beginning to start his life,” said family friend Tammi Tilman-Edwards.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office/WESH/Hearst/CNN)

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say the incident began Saturday night when a woman became upset that the drive-thru line at Burger King was taking too long. She got a refund and left, but the arrest affidavit says she returned a few minutes later with 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes.

Rodriguez-Tormes demanded to fight Joshua, who was working at the drive-thru, according to authorities. The arrest report states the suspect was heard saying, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” Eventually, Joshua was fatally shot.

Deputies say Rodriguez-Tormes and the woman drove to a house about two miles away, where they were found and detained.

Rodriguez-Tormes is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting has left those who knew Joshua with many questions.

“Burger King was a stepping stone for him to move on to bigger things, and to see his life just get cut down at 22,” Tilman-Edwards said. “I just - why, why? It was resolved. Why?”

Copyright 2020 WESH, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Hearst via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Burger King drive-thru worker in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Deputies arrested a Florida man for allegedly shooting and killing a drive-thru worker at Burger King after a female customer complained about a long wait.

National

Kids getting caught in crossfire as US gun violence surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN Associated Press
New statistics show that not only was July one of the deadliest months in Chicago’s history but the city is seeing more children wounded and killed by gunfire than in recent years.

National

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN Associated Press
The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

National

COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
"Far apart." That's how close Democrats and Republicans say they are on agreeing to another pandemic stimulus package as COVID tests states about to be hit hard by Hurricane Isaias.

Latest News

News

Iron Mountain city council approves tax exemption for Boss Snowplow’s expansion

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
This will provide a 50% reduction in local property taxes for up to 12 years.

Political News

Nevada to mail all voters ballots; Trump promises lawsuit

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nevada state lawmakers passed a bill Sunday that would add the state to a growing list of U.S. states that will mail active voters ballots ahead of the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Political News

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

Caring for home health and hospice patients during covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Home health and hospice care providers adapt to treating patients amid covid-19 pandemic, working to ensure patient and staff safety.

News

U.P. Foster Closet opens new location

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
There are other U.P. Foster Closets in Marquette, Dickinson and Delta counties.

News

Polls ready for primary as cities work to ensure safety

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Cities and townships work to ensure worker and voter safety ahead of Michigan primary election Tuesday, August 4.