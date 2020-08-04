Advertisement

Boss Snowplow expansion underway

The project will add approximately 44,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to the existing facility.
Gundlach Champion of Iron Mountain works on the Boss Snowplow expansion.
Gundlach Champion of Iron Mountain works on the Boss Snowplow expansion.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Boss Snowplow’s expansion in Iron Mountain has begun. this comes after the Iron Mountain City Council approved their industrial facilities tax exemption at Monday night’s virtual meeting.

The project will add approximately 44,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to the existing facility, which will include a new paint line and improvements to its R&D facility to increase production capacity and support future growth. It will also create around 24 new jobs in the area. BOSS is seeking a human resources manager, materials supervisor, design engineer and welders. Interested applicants should visit bossplow.com to apply.

“We expect continued growth within this facility, both now and hopefully in the future. Our business continues to grow, and we’ve got just great support from the community including the city of Iron Mountain. this is just a testament to the great opportunities that there are in Iron Mountain,” said the vice president of Boss Snowplow, Jody Christy.

Gundlach Champion, based in Iron Mountain, is leading construction of the facility expansion. The project is slated to be complete by Spring of 2021.

