A Warming Trend Begins on Wednesday
It Continues Through the End of the Week
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds
Highs: around 70 into the 70s
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to 80
Friday: Warmer, sun and clouds mixed
Highs: around 80 most locations, but cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron
Saturday: Warm and more humid…chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: 80s
Warm and humid weather should continue through the weekend into the first of next week.
