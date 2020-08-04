A Warming Trend Begins on Wednesday

Wednesday: Sun mixed with clouds

Highs: around 70 into the 70s

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to 80

Friday: Warmer, sun and clouds mixed

Highs: around 80 most locations, but cooler near Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Warm and more humid…chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: 80s

Warm and humid weather should continue through the weekend into the first of next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.