Advertisement

15 new COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday in Upper Michigan.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan increased by 15 cases Tuesday.

Gogebic County added six new cases, and Marquette County increased by five cases. Mackinac and Ontonagon counties each increased by two cases.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday in Upper Michigan.

As of August 4, at 4:15 p.m. there have been a total of 580 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 199 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at four Tuesday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are four COVID-19 patients in UP Health System hospitals, but none in the ICU, on August 3. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 39,149 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.87 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 4.

Michigan reported 664 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 84,050. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, five from Vital Records Review, which means 6,220 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Western UP Health Department: High risk exposure sites lead to increasing positive COVID-19 cases in Gogebic County

Updated: moments ago
WUPHD has traced COVID-19 exposures in the county to players and spectators at softball tournaments, golf outings, weddings, and funerals.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump's briefing from the White House

Updated: 40 minutes ago
President Trump holds a White House press briefing on coronavirus.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 measures could disrupt rare polio-like disease

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer
Health experts once thought 2020 might be the worst year yet for a rare paralyzing disease that has been hitting U.S. children for the past decade.

Coronavirus

‘Too many are selfish’: US nears 5 million virus cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PHIL MARCELO, CARLA K. JOHNSON and LISA MARIE PANE
Big house parties, no-mask weddings, crowded bars and restaurants — there are reasons the U.S. has racked up more than 155,000 coronavirus deaths, by far the most of any country, and is fast approaching an off-the-charts 5 million confirmed infections, easily the highest in the world.

National

Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
Clorox's shortage of disinfectant cleaning materials will remain difficult to find well into 2021, according to their incoming CEO.

National

Coronavirus: Parents may be spending more on back-to-school shopping than ever amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Retailers believe the coronavirus pandemic could bring increased back-to-school business.

Coronavirus

Dentists hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
After months, dentists are seeing more of their patients due to fewer pandemic restrictions.

National

Back-to-school shopping could reach record levels

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some analysts expected a record back-to-school shopping season.