15 new COVID-19 cases added in Upper Michigan Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan increased by 15 cases Tuesday.

Gogebic County added six new cases, and Marquette County increased by five cases. Mackinac and Ontonagon counties each increased by two cases.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday in Upper Michigan.

As of August 4, at 4:15 p.m. there have been a total of 580 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 199 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at four Tuesday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are four COVID-19 patients in UP Health System hospitals, but none in the ICU, on August 3. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 39,149 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.87 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 4.

Michigan reported 664 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 84,050. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, five from Vital Records Review, which means 6,220 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

