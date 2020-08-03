What parents can expect when sending kids back to school

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Central Schools superintendent gave a rundown on what parents should expect when they send their children back to school this year.

To start, masks should be at the top of your Back to School shopping list. They are required for everyone at least until October 1. Then the school board will reevaluate the requirement based on the phase level at that time.

‘Mask breaks’ will be implemented in order to give the students a break from wearing the mask all day.

Superintendent Bill Valima said outdoor learning will be added to the curriculum and, also, virtual learning.

“Every Friday our teachers are just going to teach completely virtual while the kids are in school,” Valima said. “Just so that we kind of have that feeling of what it might look like if we are to shut down again.”

When the students return, there will be brand new renovations installed, using monies from the sinking fund, which was approved by the community seven years ago.

“This summer,” Valima said. “We are doing lockers throughout the whole school and then hallway flooring in the middle school and high school end.”

The renovations are expected to be completed by August 21. Schools are expected to reopen September 1.

