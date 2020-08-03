UPHS-Marquette, Bell ease visitor restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette and UP Health System - Bell announced Monday that they are transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions.

UPHS says the decision was made after careful review of state and federal guidelines. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, and are required to wear a mask while in the facility.

At UPHS-Marquette, visitors are permitted between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for the use of restrooms.

At UPHS-Bell, designated visitors are permitted between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for use of the restroom and vending machines.

Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

UPHS continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit MGH.org or BellHospital.org

