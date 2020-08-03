Advertisement

UPHS-Marquette, Bell ease visitor restrictions

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day.
UP Health System Logo
UP Health System Logo(WLUC)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Marquette and UP Health System - Bell announced Monday that they are transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions.

UPHS says the decision was made after careful review of state and federal guidelines. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately. 

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day, including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older, will be screened upon entry, and are required to wear a mask while in the facility.

At UPHS-Marquette, visitors are permitted between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for the use of restrooms.

At UPHS-Bell, designated visitors are permitted between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and must remain in the patient’s room except for use of the restroom and vending machines.

Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

UPHS continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit MGH.org or BellHospital.org

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Back the blue rally shows support of law enforcement

Updated: 1 hours ago
Back the blue rally in Marquette shows support of law enforcement

VOD Recordings

Back to School & Beyond: Talking to kids about masks, social distancing

Updated: 1 hours ago
Back to School & Beyond interview Aug. 3, 2020

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
As of Sunday, August 2, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 539 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Registration is open for 4-H Virtual Showcase

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Kids can register for the first 4-H Virtual Showcase now until August 12.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested for drug possession in Soo Township

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle and found a 20-year-old woman in the car, in possession of drugs.

News

Back the blue rally shows support of law enforcement

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
The entire demonstration marched down Washington Street, then to City Hall.

News

Annual ATV ride honors James Shelifoe Jr.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
Dressed in pink t-shirts with his name written on the back, the group of riders started at Hardwood Steakhouse to ride, and show their love and appreciation for their hero.

News

Detroit mentorship program explores UP on an all-expense paid trip

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
The ‘UP College Experience Trip’ began Friday with the group making their first stop on Mackinac Island, and then to Michigan Tech’s campus.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Saturday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
As of Saturday, August 1, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 521 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Community bike sale in Ishpeming

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming churches gather used bikes to sell to the community.