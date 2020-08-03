Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Sunday

As of Sunday, August 2, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 539 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases rose by 18 Sunday.

Gogebic County reported eight new cases Sunday. There were three new cases in Marquette and Schoolcraft counties and two new cases in Menominee County. Chippewa and Delta counties both added one new case.

As of Sunday, August 2, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 503 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 165 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 37,887 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, close to 1 percent (1.28 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 2.

Michigan reported 486 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 82,782. No new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,206 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. State recovered cases will be update Saturday, with numbers reported from health departments Friday. Current statewide recoveries are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Registration is open for 4-H Virtual Showcase

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Kids can register for the first 4-H Virtual Showcase now until August 12.

News

Woman arrested for drug possession in Soo Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Michigan State Police Sault Ste. Marie Post responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle and found a 20-year-old woman in the car, in possession of drugs.

News

Back the blue rally shows support of law enforcement

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
The entire demonstration marched down Washington Street, then to City Hall.

News

Annual ATV ride honors James Shelifoe Jr.

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
Dressed in pink t-shirts with his name written on the back, the group of riders started at Hardwood Steakhouse to ride, and show their love and appreciation for their hero.

Latest News

News

Detroit mentorship program explores UP on an all-expense paid trip

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT
|
By Remi Murrey
The ‘UP College Experience Trip’ began Friday with the group making their first stop on Mackinac Island, and then to Michigan Tech’s campus.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Saturday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
As of Saturday, August 1, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 521 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Community bike sale in Ishpeming

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming churches gather used bikes to sell to the community.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

News

Nagelkirk’s to have wedding venue soon

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
Nagelkirk's to offer a wedding venue soon.

News

Blueberry Quest replaces Blueberry Fest for 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Quest in place of Blueberry Fest for the 2020 year.