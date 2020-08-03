UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases rose by 18 Sunday.

Gogebic County reported eight new cases Sunday. There were three new cases in Marquette and Schoolcraft counties and two new cases in Menominee County. Chippewa and Delta counties both added one new case.

As of Sunday, August 2, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 503 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 165 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 37,887 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, close to 1 percent (1.28 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 2.

Michigan reported 486 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 82,782. No new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,206 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. State recovered cases will be update Saturday, with numbers reported from health departments Friday. Current statewide recoveries are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

