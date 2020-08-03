U.P. Foster Closet opens new location

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Foster Closet in Menominee opened its doors to families for the first time today.

It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving foster families. The families come in to get clothes, diapers, and other necessities – all free to the families.

But they still need donations of new socks, new underwear, diapers of all sizes, wipes, and gift cards to local stores.

If you are wondering if your family qualifies as a foster family, the definition might be broader than you think.

“Foster care is truly defined as anyone caring for a child that is not their biological,” said Cassie Lauren, President of U.P. Foster Care.

“We’re excited. The more word we get out, the better chance we have at kind of meeting some of these folks that maybe don’t think that just because they don’t have a legal document, they might not have help like this,” said Billie Kimmell, Vice President of U.P. Foster Care.

There are other U.P. Foster Closets in Marquette, Dickinson and Delta counties.

For more information on the foster closets or to contact any of the locations, visit their website <a href=“http://www.upfostercloset.org/”>here</a>.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.