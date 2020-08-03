Advertisement

Union Street reconstruction begins Tuesday in Marquette

The project is split up into two phases with Wilkinson to Longyear Avenue being Phase 1 and Longyear to Presque Isle Avenue being Phase 2.
(MGN Image with WLUC edits)
(MGN Image with WLUC edits) (WLUC)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Union Street between Presque Isle Avenue and Wilkinson Avenue will have traffic disruptions due to reconstruction work.

Construction plans can accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division web site: https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-development/engineering/

A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process and to use caution and follow construction detour signage while traveling through this area.

