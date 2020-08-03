Union Street reconstruction begins Tuesday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, Union Street between Presque Isle Avenue and Wilkinson Avenue will have traffic disruptions due to reconstruction work.

The project is split up into two phases with Wilkinson to Longyear Avenue being Phase 1 and Longyear to Presque Isle Avenue being Phase 2. Each phase is expected to last 4 weeks.

Construction plans can accessed at the City of Marquette Engineering Division web site: https://www.marquettemi.gov/departments/community-development/engineering/

A. Lindberg & Sons, Inc. is the general contractor for this project.

The City of Marquette asks for patience during the construction process and to use caution and follow construction detour signage while traveling through this area.

