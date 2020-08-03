Advertisement

Transitioning time for the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance

The ICECA is accepting applicants for the roles, and continues to focus on local business support and economic development.
An ICECA sign in Iron County.
An ICECA sign in Iron County.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance continues to help the business community. During this transition time, they are hoping to receive a ‘restart grant,’ which is from federal funding. Right now, they are working with InvestUP and the Western U.P. Economic Development Organization.

After losing their ICECA director and chamber director, the board has taken over.

Throughout the summer, the ICECA has been doing digital tourism and connecting local businesses to support resources.

“We’re still in business. We are maintaining our office, here in Iron River. We’re maintaining the campground, as we always have. We’re here to serve the public, although fewer hours than we have had in the past,” said the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance board president, Rick Kent.

The ICECA is accepting applicants for the roles, continuing to focus on local business support and economic development.

Learn more about applying and the ICECA on its website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

What parents can expect when sending kids back to school

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
What parents can expect when they send their kids back to school in the fall at Superior Central Schools.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 10 UP counties report at least 1 new COVID-19 case Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Menominee County reported nine new cases, while Gogebic County added three. Eight other counties reported cases as well.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Retailers recover from inventory shortage in the wake of COVID-19 shutdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
Right now, businesses are continuing to bounce back after the initial COVID-19 shutdown. The biggest problem many have seen since reopening is keeping inventory stocked.

Latest News

News

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians: New COVID-19 cases confirmed within reservation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tribal Council is working hard to enforce and enhance current health and sanitation directives, implement necessary technology and develop new programs and services centered on COVID-19 preparedness, response and relief.

News

Houghton County Fair canceled; livestock shows, auctions, and drive-through food concessions to take place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Though the main events and fair rides are not happening, there will still be the livestock shows and auctions, as well as a drive-through concessions the end of this month.

Coronavirus

Indian Trails to resume daily, scheduled bus service in Michigan, beyond

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Phase I resumption of bus service should be very welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of passengers in approximately 80 communities normally served by Indian Trails each day.

News

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital to begin offering wound care services

Updated: 4 hours ago
Services will include treatment for all wounds including diabetic ulcers and vacuum-assisted closure of wounds.

News

Union Street reconstruction begins Tuesday in Marquette

Updated: 4 hours ago
The project is split up into two phases with Wilkinson to Longyear Avenue being Phase 1 and Longyear to Presque Isle Avenue being Phase 2.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 2, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Michigan Speaker of the House, Representative Lee Chatfield (R).