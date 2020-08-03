Transitioning time for the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance continues to help the business community. During this transition time, they are hoping to receive a ‘restart grant,’ which is from federal funding. Right now, they are working with InvestUP and the Western U.P. Economic Development Organization.

After losing their ICECA director and chamber director, the board has taken over.

Throughout the summer, the ICECA has been doing digital tourism and connecting local businesses to support resources.

“We’re still in business. We are maintaining our office, here in Iron River. We’re maintaining the campground, as we always have. We’re here to serve the public, although fewer hours than we have had in the past,” said the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance board president, Rick Kent.

The ICECA is accepting applicants for the roles, continuing to focus on local business support and economic development.

Learn more about applying and the ICECA on its website or Facebook page.

