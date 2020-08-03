Advertisement

Ryan Report - August 2, 2020

This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Michigan Speaker of the House, Representative Lee Chatfield (R).
By Don Ryan
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Chatfield is the representative for Michigan’s 107th District, which includes Chippewa and Mackinac counties in the Upper Peninsula, and Emmet and Cheboygan counties downstate.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below.

The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

