Registration is open for 4-H Virtual Showcase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County 4-H program is having their first virtual showcase this year.

With the cancellation of county fairs all over the U.P. this summer, 4-H educator Liana Pepin said the program didn’t hesitate to come up with a replacement for the kids.

Youth from the ages of 5 to 19 can participate in the showcase and show what they’ve learned throughout the year. They do not have to be apart of 4-H to participate.

Registration for the virtual showcase is from August 1 to August 12.

There are multiple classes that kids can register for. Projects can range from cooking to sewing to livestock.

“Each young person will take either pictures or a short video of their project,” Pepin said. “They’ll also do a short write up on what they’ve learned. From there, the judges will look at that and give them an A, B or C.”

The link youth can go to enter their projects into the Fair Entry system is https://fairentry.com/Fair/SignIn/14825.

