Polls ready for primary as cities work to ensure safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election day, the Michigan primary is set for Tuesday, August 4. Cities and townships are tying to adapt to make sure the voters and workers are safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

In Marquette, at the Baraga Gym, they've set up an auxiliary office for city clerk staff to do on-site voter registration. Staff will also be wearing protective equipment including masks. They ask the public to do the same.

"My workers will have face shields, they'll have masks, they'll have gloves, everything that they should need, they're here all day serving the public so we need to protect them, if you come in to vote please, please wear a mask, it's just about keeping everybody safe," said Marquette City Clerk Kris Hazeres.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., local time. We will have full coverage throughout election day on-air, on TV6 and Fox UP and online and our social media platforms.

