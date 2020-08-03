Advertisement

One More Fall-like Day and Then a Gradual Warm Up

Temperatures Expected to Soar Above Average by the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers ending during the afternoon

Highs: mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

Highs: centered around 70, warmest over western sections

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, a small chance of scattered showers mainly south

Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Plan on a warmer and much more humid weekend.  There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Continued cool through mid-week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Slow warming expected later in the week

Forecast

Cool Weather Continues to Start the New Week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for August 2, 2020

Forecast

Damp & sharply cooler by Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
North wind gusts to 25 MPH will create beach hazard conditions on Lake Superior

Forecast

Plan on a Warm Saturday with Significant Cooling and a Chance of Showers Sunday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of July 31, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Some showers this weekend

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Few showers for the weekend

Forecast

Pleasant End to the Work Week

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for July 30, 2020

Forecast

The seasonable trend continues

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Perfect summer weather continues

Forecast

Pleasant U.P. Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Here is the weather story for July 29, 2020

Forecast

Ideal summer pattern continues

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Perfect summer conditions continue

Forecast

Comfortable Late Summer Weather Continues

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for July 28, 2020