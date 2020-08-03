One More Fall-like Day and Then a Gradual Warm Up
Temperatures Expected to Soar Above Average by the Weekend
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers ending during the afternoon
Highs: mainly 60s
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy
Highs: centered around 70, warmest over western sections
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, a small chance of scattered showers mainly south
Highs: 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to around 80
Plan on a warmer and much more humid weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.
