One More Fall-like Day and Then a Gradual Warm Up

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers ending during the afternoon

Highs: mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

Highs: centered around 70, warmest over western sections

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds, a small chance of scattered showers mainly south

Highs: 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Plan on a warmer and much more humid weekend. There is a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late Saturday into Sunday.

