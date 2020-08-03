No injuries in Marquette fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire took place at 110 East Michigan before 3:45 p.m. The fire was at the back of the house and is rented by Jan Johnson of Marquette.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The Marquette Fire Department was assisted by Marquette Township Fire Department and Chocolay Township Fire Department

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

