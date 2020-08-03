Advertisement

Nearly 300 employees in Ga. school district test positive or in contact with virus

Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GWINNETT CO., Ga. (WSB/CNN) - Students in one of Georgia’s biggest counties will start their first day of school from home Aug. 12.

But teachers in Gwinnett County haven't been given the thumbs up to teach from home.

Last week, they had to physically report to their schools, and now school officials say nearly 300 employees in the district have tested positive or have been in contact with someone infected.

They're protesting, hoping officials change their minds - especially considering the threat of the virus is what led them to keep kids at home, even amid questions about the effectiveness of digital learning.

"It's a pandemic. Say it with me, 'pandemic,' which means that everyone is going through the same thing," said one educator. "The playing field is even. No one is getting the best quality education that they should be getting - no one. So, we're not behind anyone. You can always make it up, but you can't teach a dead child."

Educators were also protesting because they say thousands of students still don’t have computers or access to wi-fi.

