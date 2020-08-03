Advertisement

Invest UP CEO raises concerns over Gov. Whitmer’s newest restrictions

Fittante raises skepticism over the decision, saying the state of current case data is inconsistent with the tighter restrictions in our region.
Fittante added that he hopes to be part of further conversations about these restrictions and can help find a good path forward for our region.
Fittante added that he hopes to be part of further conversations about these restrictions and can help find a good path forward for our region.(Invest UP)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Invest UP CEO Marty Fittante shared his concerns over the Governor’s newest COVID-19 restrictions in an article that ran in The Detroit News on Thursday, July 30.

In the article, Fittante raises skepticism over the decision, saying the current case data is inconsistent with the tighter restrictions in our region. This disconnect makes him concerned about what further restrictions might come next.

While Fittante shares Governor Whitmer’s desire to keep Michiganders safe, he also believes business should be able to operate under current conditions.

“We don’t have an appreciation for what was behind the decision. I certainly don’t impune the Governor’s motives, she’s got a really difficult job and making difficult decisions, but when you don’t have an understanding as to what was behind the decision, it really kind of begs that skepticism,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of Invest UP.

Fittante added that he hopes to be part of further conversations about these restrictions and can help find a good path forward for our region.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

U.P. Foster Closet opens new location

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
There are other U.P. Foster Closets in Marquette, Dickinson and Delta counties.

News

Polls ready for primary as cities work to ensure safety

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Cities and townships work to ensure worker and voter safety ahead of Michigan primary election Tuesday, August 4.

News

Businesses react to Wisconsin mask requirements

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
In Menominee, Michigan, people have been required to wear masks since last month.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Opening UP

Deadline to apply for restart grants approaching

Updated: 1 hour ago
The deadline for Restart Grant applications is 11:59 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, August 5.

News

No injuries in Marquette fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
No injuries in Marquette fire

News

City of Marquette releases information on Election Day polling access

Updated: 1 hours ago
Only the lower level of city hall will be open Tuesday for city voters in Precincts 1, 2 and 3.

News

Transitioning time for the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The ICECA is accepting applicants for the roles, and continues to focus on local business support and economic development.

Back to School & Beyond

What parents can expect when sending kids back to school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
What parents can expect when they send their kids back to school in the fall at Superior Central Schools.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: 10 UP counties report at least 1 new COVID-19 case Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Menominee County reported nine new cases, while Gogebic County added three. Eight other counties reported cases as well.