Invest UP CEO raises concerns over Gov. Whitmer’s newest restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Invest UP CEO Marty Fittante shared his concerns over the Governor’s newest COVID-19 restrictions in an article that ran in The Detroit News on Thursday, July 30.

In the article, Fittante raises skepticism over the decision, saying the current case data is inconsistent with the tighter restrictions in our region. This disconnect makes him concerned about what further restrictions might come next.

While Fittante shares Governor Whitmer’s desire to keep Michiganders safe, he also believes business should be able to operate under current conditions.

“We don’t have an appreciation for what was behind the decision. I certainly don’t impune the Governor’s motives, she’s got a really difficult job and making difficult decisions, but when you don’t have an understanding as to what was behind the decision, it really kind of begs that skepticism,” said Marty Fittante, CEO of Invest UP.

Fittante added that he hopes to be part of further conversations about these restrictions and can help find a good path forward for our region.

