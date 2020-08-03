Advertisement

Houghton County Fair canceled; livestock shows, auctions, and drive-through food concessions to take place

Though the main events and fair rides are not happening, there will still be the livestock shows and auctions, as well as a drive-through concessions the end of this month.
Photo from a previous Houghton County Fair in Hancock/File Photo.
Photo from a previous Houghton County Fair in Hancock/File Photo.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair Board has announced the cancellation of the 2020 fair.

Though the main events and fair rides are not happening, there will still be the livestock shows and auctions, as well as a drive-through concessions the end of this month.

According to a release from the Houghton County Fair Association, on Friday, August 28, youth livestock exhibitors that have pre-registered their hogs, beef steers and lambs will have their respective shows at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. There will be a small fee to offset the cost of expenses.

The judging of the livestock will take place outside, with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and social distancing measures in place. Judges will determine grand and reserve champions, and choose the order of the sales for the livestock auction.

The livestock auction will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29. The auction will also be outside, to allow extra room for families, bidders and exhibitors.

“This year’s 35 youth exhibitors purchased their market animals last fall (beef) or this spring (hogs and lambs) and have invested time and resources into raising a quality product for businesses or individuals in our community to purchase,” the fair association said in its release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any fair rides, but Skerbeck Entertainment Group will have their concessions on the fairgrounds Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

“An attendant will provide customers with a printed menu for food selections with one cashier for all food concessions,” the fair association said. “‘Car hops’ will organize customer selections on one tray, delivering food back to the vehicle. 

All Skerbeck employees will be screened daily to ensure they are COVID-19 symptom-free and wear PPE including face masks and gloves. 

Skerbeck is also encouraging drive-through customers to wear face masks.

Food items include elephant ears, funnel cakes, deep fried oreos, lemonade, corn dogs, sausage, fries, chicken strips, cotton candy, caramel apples, and slushies.  Menu items vary in price from $3 to $10.  

For more information, contact the fair organizers at houghtoncountyfair@gmail.com or call 906-482-6200.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians: New COVID-19 cases confirmed within reservation

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Tribal Council is working hard to enforce and enhance current health and sanitation directives, implement necessary technology and develop new programs and services centered on COVID-19 preparedness, response and relief.

Coronavirus

Indian Trails to resume daily, scheduled bus service in Michigan, beyond

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Phase I resumption of bus service should be very welcome news to the hundreds of thousands of passengers in approximately 80 communities normally served by Indian Trails each day.

News

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital to begin offering wound care services

Updated: 2 hours ago
Services will include treatment for all wounds including diabetic ulcers and vacuum-assisted closure of wounds.

News

Union Street reconstruction begins Tuesday in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
The project is split up into two phases with Wilkinson to Longyear Avenue being Phase 1 and Longyear to Presque Isle Avenue being Phase 2.

Latest News

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - August 2, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Michigan Speaker of the House, Representative Lee Chatfield (R).

News

UPHS-Marquette, Bell ease visitor restrictions

Updated: 6 hours ago
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day.

VOD Recordings

Back the blue rally shows support of law enforcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
Back the blue rally in Marquette shows support of law enforcement

VOD Recordings

Back to School & Beyond: Talking to kids about masks, social distancing

Updated: 7 hours ago
Back to School & Beyond interview Aug. 3, 2020

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Sunday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
As of Sunday, August 2, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 539 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Registration is open for 4-H Virtual Showcase

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Kids can register for the first 4-H Virtual Showcase now until August 12.