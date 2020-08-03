Houghton County Fair canceled; livestock shows, auctions, and drive-through food concessions to take place

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair Board has announced the cancellation of the 2020 fair.

Though the main events and fair rides are not happening, there will still be the livestock shows and auctions, as well as a drive-through concessions the end of this month.

According to a release from the Houghton County Fair Association, on Friday, August 28, youth livestock exhibitors that have pre-registered their hogs, beef steers and lambs will have their respective shows at 9:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. There will be a small fee to offset the cost of expenses.

The judging of the livestock will take place outside, with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and social distancing measures in place. Judges will determine grand and reserve champions, and choose the order of the sales for the livestock auction.

The livestock auction will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29. The auction will also be outside, to allow extra room for families, bidders and exhibitors.

“This year’s 35 youth exhibitors purchased their market animals last fall (beef) or this spring (hogs and lambs) and have invested time and resources into raising a quality product for businesses or individuals in our community to purchase,” the fair association said in its release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there won’t be any fair rides, but Skerbeck Entertainment Group will have their concessions on the fairgrounds Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.

“An attendant will provide customers with a printed menu for food selections with one cashier for all food concessions,” the fair association said. “‘Car hops’ will organize customer selections on one tray, delivering food back to the vehicle.

All Skerbeck employees will be screened daily to ensure they are COVID-19 symptom-free and wear PPE including face masks and gloves.

Skerbeck is also encouraging drive-through customers to wear face masks.

Food items include elephant ears, funnel cakes, deep fried oreos, lemonade, corn dogs, sausage, fries, chicken strips, cotton candy, caramel apples, and slushies. Menu items vary in price from $3 to $10.

For more information, contact the fair organizers at houghtoncountyfair@gmail.com or call 906-482-6200.

