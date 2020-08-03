Advertisement

Helen Joy Newberry Hospital to begin offering wound care services

Services will include treatment for all wounds including diabetic ulcers and vacuum-assisted closure of wounds.
(Helen Newberry Joy Hospital &amp;amp; Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits)
(Helen Newberry Joy Hospital &amp;amp; Healthcare Center graphic with WLUC edits) (WLUC)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Helen Newberry Joy Hospital announced it will begin offering wound care services to the community beginning August 17.

Five million Americans suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds that linger despite conventional medical management. Proper wound care prevents infection and other complications and also helps speed up the healing process.

Services will include treatment for all wounds including diabetic ulcers and vacuum-assisted closure of wounds.

Jennifer Lusk, Occupational Therapist and Director of Rehab Services, recently received her wound care certification and will be leading the program.

“I am excited to be able to provide this important service to our community. If you have an open sore that isn’t healing, consult your primary care provider. Not having these wounds looked at could potentially cause life-altering consequences,” said Lusk.

Service hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patients will need a physician order and can call 906-293-9231 to schedule an appointment.

About HNJH: Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has served Luce County and the surrounding area since 1965, the mission of Helen Newberry Joy Hospital & Healthcare Center is “Keeping the Patient at the Center of Everything We Do - Every Patient - Every Time.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

