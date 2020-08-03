Deadline to apply for restart grants approaching

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Small businesses and nonprofits working to recover from the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus still have time to apply for grants of up to $20,000 through the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law an amendment to the program allowing small businesses that received grants through the Michigan Small Business Relief Program to be eligible for the Michigan Small Business Restart Program grants.

The combined total of both grants cannot be more than $20,000.

The State of Michigan’s $100 million grant program has indicated 30 percent of funding is to be awarded to eligible women-owned, minority-owned, or veteran-owned businesses.

Information on how to apply, as well as eligibility criteria and program guidelines, are available at michiganbusiness.org/restart.

The deadline for Restart Grant applications is 11:59 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, August 5.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.