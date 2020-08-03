Cool Weather Continues to Start the New Week
Warming is Expected to Begin Mid-week
Published: Aug. 2, 2020
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly west half
Highs: mostly in the 60s, coolest north near Lake Superior
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: mainly 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not quite as cool
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Look for a continued warming trend through the end of the week. Current indications are that summer warmth and humidity may return by next weekend.
