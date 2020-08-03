Cool Weather Continues to Start the New Week

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly west half

Highs: mostly in the 60s, coolest north near Lake Superior

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not quite as cool

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Look for a continued warming trend through the end of the week. Current indications are that summer warmth and humidity may return by next weekend.

