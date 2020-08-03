Advertisement

Continued cool through mid-week

Slow warming expected later in the week
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High pressure slowly regains control over Upper Michigan’s weather Monday into Tuesday. Conditions will be continued cool on a north breeze off the Big Lake but warmer weather gradually returns later this week.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly west half

Highs: mostly in the 60s, coolest north near Lake Superior

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not quite as cool

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Look for a continued warming trend through the end of the week with the return of plenty of humidity and a few thunderstorms this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

