Continued cool through mid-week
Slow warming expected later in the week
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High pressure slowly regains control over Upper Michigan’s weather Monday into Tuesday. Conditions will be continued cool on a north breeze off the Big Lake but warmer weather gradually returns later this week.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers, mainly west half
Highs: mostly in the 60s, coolest north near Lake Superior
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: mainly 60s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, not quite as cool
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Look for a continued warming trend through the end of the week with the return of plenty of humidity and a few thunderstorms this weekend.
