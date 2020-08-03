City of Marquette releases information on Election Day polling access

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has released some information regarding primary election polling location access for Tuesday, August 4.

The lower level of city hall will be open Tuesday for city voters in Precincts 1, 2 and 3.

Due to public safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upper level of city hall will remain closed to walk-in traffic.

Precinct 1, 2 and 3 voters that need handicap access can call the clerk’s office at 906-225-8657.

As in past elections, Precinct 4 voters will vote at the City’s Municipal Service Center, located at 1100 Wright Street, while voters in Precincts 5, 6 and 7 will vote in the YMCA gymnasium, at 1420 Pine St.

TV6 & FOX UP will have primary election day coverage throughout Tuesday and the rest of this week. Stay with us for updates and vote counts by downloading the free TV6 & FOX UP Mobile News App.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.