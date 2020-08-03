Advertisement

Caring for home health and hospice patients during covid-19 pandemic

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - One area of health care greatly impacted by the covid-19 pandemic is home health and hospice. U.P. Home Health and Hospice, and other similar organizations, have taken new steps to ensure the safety of the staff, their patients and their families.

In June the hospice provider purchased u-v light kits for their vehicles so the staff can use the u-v light to disinfect equipment like stethoscopes and masks. Additionally they’ve increased orders of PPE for staff.

“Now we just make sure that we have N95 masks, we have masks on our employees at all times, we have gowns or shields as needed, we have disinfecting gear and what we’re really finding is most important is to make sure that our team of angels stays safe and family members stay safe as well,” said Director of Community Services for U.P. Home Health and Hospice, Kori Tossova.

Tossova also said if you have any questions or concerns about home health or hospice during the pandemic, the best thing to do is call their offices.

