Businesses react to Wisconsin mask requirements

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - An increase of people wanting to get outside, and more Walleye fishing tournaments has helped keep Wind Rose North’s doors open this year.

“There’s been like six tournaments over the course of the summer which is the most that our area has ever had and that’s been keeping business steady as people are coming in the door right now,” said Zack Aubert, owner of Wind Rose North.

Aubert says the mask requirement has not negatively impacted his business.

“I’ve seen it over the last week that Wisconsin folks are coming in and Michigan alike, by the way, and they’re like ‘oh, I’m gonna wear my mask in here.’ So it’s not like a chore, it’s kinda like ‘yep, definitely need to do it now,’” said Aubert.

In Menominee, Michigan, people have been required to wear masks since last month. But when you drive over the bridge to Marinette, Wisconsin, businesses are just now facing a mask mandate that began Saturday, August 1.

“Our foot traffic seems to be okay, but the amount of purchases is way down from last year,” said Mark Noel, owner of Mark’s Custom Framing.

Noel believes it’s not the mask mandate that is keeping people from buying, he believes it’s the virus.

“Most people have masks anyway. There’s a couple of other businesses on Main Street here that required it, so it didn’t seem to be a problem,” said Noel.

Now, both businesses are asking that people take this seriously.

“Wear the mask when you’re out in public. I know there was a lot of debate one way or the other if the mask would work or not, but it seems to be the way that they’re going now,” said Noel.

“Now that it’s here, we kinda have to look forward and just to all be protected and hopefully we can see the numbers tart to go down and kinda move on with life,” said Aubert.

