UPDATE: 10 UP counties report at least 1 new COVID-19 case Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: 10 Upper Michigan counties added new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Menominee County reported nine new cases, while Gogebic County added three. Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dickinson and Delta counties. On Monday, six counties (Alger, Chippewa, Houghton, Mackinac, Marquette, and Ontonagon) reported one new case each.

On Monday, Upper Michigan has reported 16 new recoveries in Marquette County, with five new recoveries in Menominee County. Delta County added two recoveries Monday, while Chippewa County added one.

As of Monday, August, at 4:15 p.m. there have been a total of 561 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 189 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at four Monday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are four COVID-19 patients in UP Health System hospitals, but none in the ICU, on August 3. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 38,464 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.89 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 3.

Michigan reported 604 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 83,386. Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,212 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 60,022.

