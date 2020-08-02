Advertisement

Woman arrested for drug possession in Soo Township

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 20-year-old woman was arrested Saturday for drug possession.

A trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Sault Ste. Marie Post was dispatched to Allen Drive in Soo Township after a concerned citizen made a report of a suspicious vehicle parked nearby. When the trooper arrived on scene, he found the woman from Sault Ste. Marie sleeping in the vehicle.

Following the trooper’s investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, suspected illegal prescription medications, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested for the offenses and lodged in the Chippewa County Jail. The suspect is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty.

The MSP Sault Ste Marie Post encourages the public to report any suspicious activity that you may observe. You can do so by calling 911, contacting the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post at 906-632-2217, or submitting a tip on the MSP’s Mobile Application.

The MSP Mobile Application can be downloaded for free and allows users to follow the MSP post that covers their area to receive breaking news and information. The app, called MSP Mobile, is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Michigan State Police.”

