Back the blue rally shows support of law enforcement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -A group of citizens gathered at Marquette's Harlow Park Saturday in support of the men and women of law enforcement.

Organizer, Al Baynton says it’s time for people to stand up and guard the back of everyone who wears a badge.

Wearing a T-shirt with the NYPD logo and holding a sign that reads ‘We’ve got your six,’ Baynton reminisced about the national support that blossomed for first responders after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“18 years or so ago this whole country loved police officers. There were over 60 police officers that gave their lives in one day within the span of a few hours. And the whole country was behind our law enforcement. It seems like in the course of 20 years that’s completely flip-flopped,” Baynton recalled.

Baynton suggested over-saturation of news as a possible reason for the downturn.

“I blame the media for a lot of it. They know what sells. You guys know what’s going to get you views, what’s going to give you revenue. You pick on an incident like that and everybody gets fired up. Things like Portland, Minneapolis and Charlotte and L.A. where the riots are every day create more news and it keeps feeding the news cycle. So a lot of the unrest and the hatred towards police right now I lay directly at the feet of the media,” Baynton declared.

Baynton and others in attendance discussed the current state of affairs and offered reasons police departments should not be defunded.

“The first thing that’s going to get cut if you try to defund law enforcement, I’d say the first line item to go out the door is going to be training. So that’s the last thing you want to do is defund a police department. By all means, add in different kinds of training, whatever is deemed helpful,” Baynton continued.

Baynton later encouraged others to say their piece before the entire demonstration then marched down Washington Street, then to City Hall and the Marquette City Police Department where they rallied in support of officers near and far.

“We’ve got you guys’ back. The majority of people realize that our officers, especially our local officers here do and outstanding job every day. They’re going to work every day knowing they might not come home. They choose to do that. They’re the kind of people that run towards danger rather than away from danger and we appreciate that and we support you guys,” Baynton concluded.

No uniformed officers or first responders were in attendance Saturday.

