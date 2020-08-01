UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Saturday

Advertisement

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases rose by 18 Saturday, and several new recoveries were reported.

Marquette County reported six new cases Saturday. There were five new cases Gogebic and three new cases in Menominee County. Chippewa County added two, while Dickinson and Schoolcraft Counties added one case each.

As of Saturday, August 1, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 521 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 165 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at zero Friday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients July 31. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 36,838 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, close to 1 percent (1.26 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 1.

Michigan reported 735 new cases Saturday, so the state’s total cases are up to 82,356. Seven new deaths were reported statewide, four identified during a Vital Records review which means 6,199 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries are at 60,022.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

