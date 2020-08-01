Nagelkirk’s to have wedding venue soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nagelkirk Gardens in Chocolay Township is expanding its offerings soon. Work is well underway at using the land they have to serve as an outdoor wedding venue.

This will allow the garden center to combine as a venue, florist and landscaping service all in one. They're hoping to have the site ready for next year's wedding season.

"The location is great, it's right by the water, I really love that, since we are a landscaping company too, we really make use of the space out here, a lot of the items have been personally picked by the owners, it's just going to be a really great location that is peaceful and beautiful," said Event and Venue Manager for Nagelkirk's, Jaime Bedard.

Nagelkirks is currently taking reservations for next summer.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.