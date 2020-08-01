Detroit mentorship program explores UP on an all-expense paid trip

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This past weekend, the Sound Mind Sound Body E.L.I.T.E. Program of Detroit, a mentorship organization for student high school athletes, explored the UP thanks to a $30,000 grant from Michigan Tech University.

The ‘UP College Experience Trip’ began Friday with the group making their first stop on Mackinac Island, and then to Michigan Tech’s campus.

Due to the Governor's latest Executive Order, the group couldn't experience some of the events listed on their schedule because of campus guidelines.

But program coordinators say this trip gave many an opportunity to see the UP's beauty, which officials say most never experienced.

“It allowed us to venture off and see some of the things in the UP. It primarily was to expose young kids from the inner city to the wonders of the Upper Peninsula,” explained Program Facilitator, Travis Tidwell. “So, a lot of these boys had never been to Mackinac Island, never even crossed the Mackinac Bridge or even been outside the city of Detroit, and so to be able to see things outside of their environment gives them a lot of perspective of the things they can accomplish in life.”

Although the group couldn’t experience the entire UP, officials are hopeful students will feel inspired to travel on their own one day.

