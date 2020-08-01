Advertisement

Detroit mentorship program explores UP on an all-expense paid trip

The ‘UP College Experience Trip’ began Friday with the group making their first stop on Mackinac Island, and then to Michigan Tech’s campus. 
Although the group couldn't experience the entire UP, officials are hopeful students will feel inspired to travel on their own one day.
Although the group couldn't experience the entire UP, officials are hopeful students will feel inspired to travel on their own one day.(Remi Murrey)
By Remi Murrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This past weekend, the Sound Mind Sound Body E.L.I.T.E. Program of Detroit, a mentorship organization for student high school athletes, explored the UP thanks to a $30,000 grant from Michigan Tech University.

The ‘UP College Experience Trip’ began Friday with the group making their first stop on Mackinac Island, and then to Michigan Tech’s campus.

Due to the Governor's latest Executive Order, the group couldn't experience some of the events listed on their schedule because of campus guidelines.

But program coordinators say this trip gave many an opportunity to see the UP's beauty, which officials say most never experienced.

“It allowed us to venture off and see some of the things in the UP. It primarily was to expose young kids from the inner city to the wonders of the Upper Peninsula,” explained Program Facilitator, Travis Tidwell. “So, a lot of these boys had never been to Mackinac Island, never even crossed the Mackinac Bridge or even been outside the city of Detroit, and so to be able to see things outside of their environment gives them a lot of perspective of the things they can accomplish in life.”

Although the group couldn’t experience the entire UP, officials are hopeful students will feel inspired to travel on their own one day.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Annual ATV ride honors James Shelifoe Jr.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Remi Murrey
Dressed in pink t-shirts with his name written on the back, the group of riders started at Hardwood Steakhouse to ride, and show their love and appreciation for their hero.

News

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 18 Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
As of Saturday, August 1, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 521 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Community bike sale in Ishpeming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ishpeming churches gather used bikes to sell to the community.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 6 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

Latest News

News

Nagelkirk’s to have wedding venue soon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Nagelkirk's to offer a wedding venue soon.

News

Blueberry Quest replaces Blueberry Fest for 2020

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
Marquette DDA holds Blueberry Quest in place of Blueberry Fest for the 2020 year.

News

NMU Campus Recreation center re-opens Monday

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU Recreation center opens Monday with protocols in place.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz discusses TikTok security concerns

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT

National

Sen. Ted Cruz on continuing coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT

News

The Fire Station Provision Center plans expansion to Houghton

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
Ownership closed on property along Razorback Drive yesterday, and is now working with an architect on building plans. This decision comes after Houghton opted into recreational marijuana sales in May. Pending license approval from the Houghton Planning and City Commissions, The Fire Station hopes to open its Houghton location in 12-16 months.