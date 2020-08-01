Advertisement

Damp & sharply cooler by Sunday

North wind gusts to 25 MPH will create beach hazard conditions on Lake Superior
WLUC Weather with Karl Bohnak
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Soak up that sunshine while you can. We’ll trade mainly clear, warm & dry weather for increasing clouds and developing rain showers through this evening and overnight along the latest cold front. Sunday will be anything but sunny with considerable cloudiness, intermittent rain, mist, & drizzle. Temperatures limping into the 60s will feel even cooler on a stiff north wind gusting to 25 MPH at times. We expect beach hazard conditions on around Lake Superior. A few chilly nights & early mornings are expected early this coming week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with an increase in cloudiness over western portions

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Cooler and cloudy with intermittent rain & breezy north winds. Highs: Low to mid 60s west and central, low 70s far eastern portion

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cool, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mostly in the 60s

Look for more seasonable temperatures later in the week along with a continuation of dry weather.

