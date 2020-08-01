Advertisement

Community bike sale in Ishpeming

Used bike sale in Ishpeming
Used bike sale in Ishpeming(Kendall Bunch)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a Community Used Bike Sale in Ishpeming on Saturday.

Saint John the Evangelist and Saint Joseph churches gathered about 45 used bikes to sell for under $50 each.

Local residents came out to help fix the bikes up to working conditions. Bikes that couldn't be fixed were sold for individual parts at five dollars each.

Father Ryan Ford said all the proceeds will go to Saint Vincent de Paul society to help those in need around the community.

“We just thought this was a great event to show people the love of Jesus in our community here and bring our community together in this time of need,” Ford said. “Help a lot of people out to be able to get a bike and enjoy the outdoors.”

Any bikes that weren’t sold Saturday will be fixed up and saved until next spring, when they hope to have another bike sale.

