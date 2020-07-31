Advertisement

Wisconsin health department, business owner, sheriffs respond to mask mandate

Violators could face a $200 fine
The Wisconsin sign on the U.P. border.
The Wisconsin sign on the U.P. border.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -Just across the U.P. border, Wisconsin is the latest state to implement a mask mandate. Thursday afternoon, Governor Evers issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

“This public health order takes effect tomorrow. I think we’re in early stages of what that will look like, locally and state-wide,” said the Florence County health officer, Anette Seibold.

The mask orders mandates anyone ages 5 and up, to wear a mask for all enclosed spaces except a person’s home. The new order also applies to outdoor bars and restaurants, except when people are eating or drinking.

Seven1Five Outpost, a local ice cream and tourist shop in the area, says recently, there has been a mix of people wearing masks.

“Generational. The older generation will come in and wear their mask,” said a co-owner of Seven1Five Outpost, Becky Moran.

Moran says many tourists have also worn masks inside as well. The outpost does plan to have all employees mask up beginning tomorrow, and are working to have their customers obey the rules as well.

“We want to be able to provide a safe location for this community,” said Moran.

Violators could face a $200 fine, but the Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they will not enforce this mandate. In a Facebook post Thursday night, Sheriff Dan Miller said his office is not the mask police. The Iron County Sheriffs Office out of Wisconsin posted their press release on Facebook, stating, “The Iron County Sheriff’s Office will not be responding to complaints of individuals violating the governors order. Nor will it be taking any direct law enforcement action.”

Both the Forest County Sheriffs Office and the Vilas County Sheriffs Office took to their Facebook pages, to post similar thoughts, saying they will not enforce as well.

But, the Florence County health department says they have a history of working well with the community.

“We’ll continue to do that, with the best interest of the community,” said Seibold.

Currently Florence County has 6 reported positive cases, and Seibold hopes with compliance, the number will stay down.

“We, in public health, really want to focus on encouraging voluntarily compliance. That is really our goal,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Peter While Public Library millage renewals set for Aug. 4 vote in Sands, Skandia Townships

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
These funds ensure that residents of these townships can use the services of the library in the same way Marquette city residents can.

News

BetAmerica to enter sports betting and iGaming market in Michigan

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Churchill Downs Incorporated announced Friday that it will launch its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in Michigan through a partnership with Hannahville Indian Community.

State

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Gov. Whitmer proclaims August as Community Health Worker Appreciation Month

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Michiganders across the state are encouraged to take this opportunity to thank the community health workers who have worked tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

Back to School & Beyond

New class options available at Bay College

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
There is still time for you to enroll for the fall semester at Bay College.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 22 Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of Friday, July 31, at 4:40 p.m. there have been a total of 503 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

Recall petition missed deadline for November ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Blair
The petition can still be turned in to be on the May 2021 ballot.

News

Gov. Whitmer signs, vetoes legislation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Legislation signed included state budget bills, PFAS regulation, and education and DNR funding.

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Rize U.P. to open before Septemner

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary will be opening in the next 30 days.