Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 17 Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases rose by 17 Friday, and several new recoveries were reported.

There were five new cases in Delta and Marquette counties, with four new cases in Gogebic County. Alger County added two cases, and a single case was reported in Menominee County. Friday, new recoveries were added in Gogebic (3), Houghton (3), Chippewa (1)and Ontonagon (1) counties.

As of Friday, July 31, at 4:00 p.m. there have been a total of 498 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 165 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at zero Friday in Upper Michigan. Of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, there are no hospitalized COVID-19 patients July 31. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 35,790 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, less than 1 percent (0.96 percent) have come back positive for COVID-19 as of July 31.

Michigan reported 734 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 81,621. Eight new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,199 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. State recovered cases will be update Saturday, with numbers reported from health departments Friday. Current statewide recoveries are at 57,502.

