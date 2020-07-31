Advertisement

Three Marquette County women arrested after short police pursuit Thursday night

After a short pursuit, the driver attempted to take a corner at a higher speed, lost control and struck a fire hydrant on Elm Street near McClellan Avenue.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Marquette County women were arrested following a short police pursuit in the city of Marquette Thursday night.

According to the Marquette Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding around 9:50 p.m. July 30.

The driver of the car, 19-year-old Zya Ray Fassbender, of Marquette, sped away from the patrol car. A short pursuit began, but Fassbender attempted to take a corner at a higher speed, lost control and struck a fire hydrant on Elm Street near McClellan Avenue.

Fassbender and her two passengers, 23-year-old Taylor Kugler, of Gwinn, and 27-year-old Amber Sweeney, of Gwinn, were injured in the incident and transported to U.P. Health System - Marquette hospital by EMS for treatment.

Kugler and Sweeney were treated and released, but both women had outstanding warrants out of Marquette County, so they were arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

After her emergency room evaluation, Fassbender was lodged at the Marquette County Jail for fleeing and eluding. The Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office later authorized charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting and obstructing, and tampering with evidence.

MPD says no arraignment date for Fassbender has been set at the time of posting.

The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette City Fire Department and UPHS EMS.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story as more information is made available.

