The Fire Station Provision Center plans expansion to Houghton

The owners say they are ready for the challenge of growing their business to another UP county.
The Fire Station hopes to open its Houghton location in 12-16 months.
The Fire Station hopes to open its Houghton location in 12-16 months.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fire Station Provisioning Center is taking the first step towards expanding its marijuana retailer business to Houghton. 

Ownership closed on property along Razorback Drive in Houghton yesterday, and is now working with an architect on building plans. This decision comes after the city opted into recreational marijuana sales in May. 

“It took everything we had to start our first store, and we take a lot of pride in our work. It’s taken us so many struggles, there have been so many hurdles along the way to get where we are now, and we’re just so excited to be able to grow our staff and our team to a level that we can accommodate the UP,” said Logan Stauber, Owner of The Fire Station. 

Pending license approval from the Houghton Planning and City Commissions, The Fire Station hopes to open its Houghton location in 12-16 months. 

The Fire Station currently operates in Negaunee Township, and plans to open its Marquette location in late August.

