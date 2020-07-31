Some showers this weekend

High pressure gives us another dry and mild day to round out the month of July. Then, a front will bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms to the west end by tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front temperatures will trend above normal with highs in the 80s, but by Sunday highs will struggle in the 60s for most of the day.

Today: Mostly sunny, dry and mild

Highs: Low to mid-70s along the Great Lakes, Upper 70s-low 80s inland

Saturday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds and warmer

Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, 70s along the Great Lakes

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with early morning light rain showers in the central and east. Plus, cooler

Highs: 60swest, low 70s east

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

Highs: low 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.