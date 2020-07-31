Advertisement

Second-Annual Glow Run to help community

The Glow Run festivities begin August 7 at 8 p.m.
Glow Run banner.
Glow Run banner.(Mission of Hope)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, families are getting ready to send their children back to school and the community wants to help.

“Especially with all that’s been going on around us and the unknown in front of us, every way that we can help a family out, that’s really what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Paul Culbertson, Wellspring Community Church Pastor.

The Glow Run was started to bring people together for a fun event while helping families in need.

“This is our Second Annual Glow Run here in Delta County and the purpose behind it is really that we want to send every child that we can back to school with new shoes,” said Culbertson.

The race will be Friday, August 7.  Festivities begin at 8 p.m. and the race begins at dusk.

“There’s not a fee to come and be a part of the Glow Run. It’s literally just bring one pair of new shoes if you’re an individual to participate. Two pairs of new shoes for kids covers your whole family,” said Culbertson.

Those shoes will be given away at the Mission of Hope event later next month.

“We will be giving out a ton of items. One of those is brand new school shoes for kids. So, the shoes that come in at the Glow Run will be given out to kids in the community on August 29,” said Culbertson.

You’re asked to bring children’s gym shoes of all sizes. If you didn’t register ahead of time, you can still participate.

“If they didn’t sign up online, that’s okay. Come on down, bring some shoes, let’s have some fun together,” said Culbertson.

For more information, visit the Mission of Hope <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/MISSIONOFHOPEDELTA”>Facebook page</a>.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: moments ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Rize U.P. to open before Septemner

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary will be opening in the next 30 days.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 17 Friday

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of Friday, July 31, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 498 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Three Marquette County women arrested after short police pursuit Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three Marquette County women were arrested following a short police pursuit in the city of Marquette Thursday night.

VOD Recordings

Fitness Friday workout with Trainer Travis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Trainer Travis Alexander, Fitness Friday - July 31, 2020

News

Florence County Sheriff: We’re not the mask police

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wisconsin's statewide face mask mandate takes effect Saturday

News

Gogebic County coronavirus spike likely tied to large social gatherings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The county has 62 active COVID-19 cases - the second most in the U.P.

News

Governor Whitmer’s latest executive order draws mixed reactions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Certain bars will close at midnight Thursday under the new order