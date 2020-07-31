Second-Annual Glow Run to help community

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, families are getting ready to send their children back to school and the community wants to help.

“Especially with all that’s been going on around us and the unknown in front of us, every way that we can help a family out, that’s really what we’re trying to accomplish,” said Paul Culbertson, Wellspring Community Church Pastor.

The Glow Run was started to bring people together for a fun event while helping families in need.

“This is our Second Annual Glow Run here in Delta County and the purpose behind it is really that we want to send every child that we can back to school with new shoes,” said Culbertson.

The race will be Friday, August 7. Festivities begin at 8 p.m. and the race begins at dusk.

“There’s not a fee to come and be a part of the Glow Run. It’s literally just bring one pair of new shoes if you’re an individual to participate. Two pairs of new shoes for kids covers your whole family,” said Culbertson.

Those shoes will be given away at the Mission of Hope event later next month.

“We will be giving out a ton of items. One of those is brand new school shoes for kids. So, the shoes that come in at the Glow Run will be given out to kids in the community on August 29,” said Culbertson.

You’re asked to bring children’s gym shoes of all sizes. If you didn’t register ahead of time, you can still participate.

“If they didn’t sign up online, that’s okay. Come on down, bring some shoes, let’s have some fun together,” said Culbertson.

For more information, visit the Mission of Hope <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/MISSIONOFHOPEDELTA”>Facebook page</a>.

