Rize U.P. to open before Septemner

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary will be opening in the next 30 days. This comes after Rize U.P. received one of the provisioning licenses from the Iron Mountain City Council back in November.

Construction and getting supplies were delayed for a while, due to the pandemic. But, currently Rize U.P. has their medical marijuana license and are hoping to have their recreational by mid-August.

“We’re looking forward to being part of this community. We’re looking forward to serving everyone around here. We’re working hard on our cultivation in the back also. We’re hoping to have plants in by the end of the year. We want to have everything rolling and moving forward like we promised the community we would,” said Rize U.P.‘s cultivation manager, Casey Honeyager.

The interior is almost complete. Rize U.P. is just waiting on the materials to finish the exterior.

They will then ship in marijuana products for the first few months to sell. To apply for a job or for questions you can contact rizeupironmountain@gmail.com.

