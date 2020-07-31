Advertisement

Rize U.P. to open before Septemner

Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary will be opening in the next 30 days.
Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary, Rize U.P.
Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary, Rize U.P.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Iron Mountain’s first marijuana dispensary will be opening in the next 30 days. This comes after Rize U.P. received one of the provisioning licenses from the Iron Mountain City Council back in November.

Construction and getting supplies were delayed for a while, due to the pandemic. But, currently Rize U.P. has their medical marijuana license and are hoping to have their recreational by mid-August.

“We’re looking forward to being part of this community. We’re looking forward to serving everyone around here. We’re working hard on our cultivation in the back also. We’re hoping to have plants in by the end of the year. We want to have everything rolling and moving forward like we promised the community we would,” said Rize U.P.‘s cultivation manager, Casey Honeyager.

The interior is almost complete. Rize U.P. is just waiting on the materials to finish the exterior.

They will then ship in marijuana products for the first few months to sell. To apply for a job or for questions you can contact rizeupironmountain@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci confident virus vaccine will get to Americans in 2021

Updated: seconds ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 17 Friday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of Friday, July 31, at 3:30 p.m. there have been a total of 498 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

News

Three Marquette County women arrested after short police pursuit Thursday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three Marquette County women were arrested following a short police pursuit in the city of Marquette Thursday night.

VOD Recordings

Fitness Friday workout with Trainer Travis

Updated: 6 hours ago
Trainer Travis Alexander, Fitness Friday - July 31, 2020

News

Florence County Sheriff: We’re not the mask police

Updated: 8 hours ago
Wisconsin's statewide face mask mandate takes effect Saturday

News

Gogebic County coronavirus spike likely tied to large social gatherings

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The county has 62 active COVID-19 cases - the second most in the U.P.

News

Governor Whitmer’s latest executive order draws mixed reactions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shawn Householder
Certain bars will close at midnight Thursday under the new order