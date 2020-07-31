Recall petition missed deadline for November ballot

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The petition to remove Dr. Ralph Blasier from Escanaba City Council did not receive enough sugnatures to be on the November ballot.

This is in response to a comment made in June by Dr. Blasier. He suggested that if people began rioting at Escanaba’s Fourth of July event, they should be shot in both legs and left to crawl to the hospital.

The petition had to be turned into the county clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday with 1,218 valid signatures to be on the November ballot.

But this isn’t the end.

Now the petition has 180 days from when the recall language was approved to get enough signatures. But each signature is only valid for 60 days. If the petition is turned in with enough valid signatures before 180 days is up, it will be on the May 2021 ballot.

“People are still trying to get signatures. There’s a lot of people. I’ve had calls today [Friday] now that I have to return of people that want to sign but don’t want to go out and be in crowds,” said Peter Gregoire, the Escanaba resident who started the petition.

TV6 reached out to Dr. Ralph Blasier but he declined to comment at this time.

