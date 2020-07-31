Advertisement

Plan on a Warm Saturday with Significant Cooling and a Chance of Showers Sunday

Cool Weather will Linger into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Saturday: Mostly sunny with an increase in cloudiness over western portions

Highs: upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Cooler, mostly cloudy with some showers west and central portions

Highs: 60s west and central, low 70s far eastern portion

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mainly 60s

Tuesday: Cool, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: mostly in the 60s

Look for more seasonable temperatures later in the week along with a continuation of dry weather.

