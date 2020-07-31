Advertisement

Peter While Public Library millage renewals set for Aug. 4 vote in Sands, Skandia Townships

These funds ensure that residents of these townships can use the services of the library in the same way Marquette city residents can.
Peter White Public Library in Marquette.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Millage Renewals for Peter White Public Library are on the August ballot for Sands and Skandia Townships.

The renewal for library services is rated at one mil for township residents. These funds ensure that residents of these townships can use the services of the library in the same way Marquette city residents can.

It supports the library’s operating costs, which includes materials, staffing and library programming.

“I think the library provides a lot of resources that the community finds really helpful, and having a strong library means strong funding. So, we encourage everyone to get out and vote,” said Andrea Ingmire, Director of Peter White Public Library.

Millage renewals are on the November ballot for Chocolay, Marquette and West Branch Townships.

To find additional information on the library millage renewal, click here.

