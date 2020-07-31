NMU Campus Recreation center re-opens Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Campus Recreation center, located within the Physical Education Instructional Facility, will open its doors to the public Monday.

Katie Moe, the NMU Athletic Sports Recreation manager, explained everything patrons should know before the reopening.

Only individuals that had a membership before the pandemic will have access to the rec center.

There will, also, be a limitation on available amenities. No showers or sauna will be available, and the swimming pool will not open until the following week.

Members must enter the facility “rec ready”. They must bring their own water and appropriate attire.

All equipment is positioned 6 to 10 feet apart but masks must be worn throughout the building.

“When you enter the facility, you’ll have to have a mask on,” Moe said. When you are walking around the facility you have to have a mask on. If you get on to a piece of equipment, if you are working out actively in the weight room, that is when you can take your mask off. Anytime you get off of a machine you will need to make sure you put your mask back on.”

They are only allowing up to 25 percent capacity so, only a maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the rec center at a time.

