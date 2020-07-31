New class options available at Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Bay College are gearing up for an early start to their semester.

“I’m super excited about our early start this year because I think that all the students will feel more prepared for exams and they won’t forget things during Thanksgiving break,” said Annika Seaman, a student at Bay College.

It’s not too late for you to enroll.

“We have personal registration going on this week and next week as well as rapid enrollment the week after that,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, Bay College’s President.

But the sooner you register, the more flexibility you have to make the schedule you want, and ensure you have a seat in the class. Classes begin August 17, but when students arrive this year, the campus will look a little different.

“The first week we’re going to have eleven entry points into our buildings where they will receive a welcome back gift which includes two cloth Bay College masks and hand sanitizer,” said Dr. Coleman.

There will be different classroom options, too. All in-person classes will be smaller and follow social distancing guidelines. The college is also offering flex classes – part in-person and part online. This allows students to stay home and still attend class if they are sick.

There will also be a fully online option that allows students to see, hear and interact with each other.

“Our students have always found them to be a very good way to learn and in fact, our students are equally successful in the classroom and online,” said Dr. Coleman. “Additionally, we’ll have even more flipped classrooms which means that the faculty will have put their lectures, taped ahead of time, so that students can watch them through blackboard and be able to have discussions.”

“I’m confident that in-class classes will be safe because Bay students who clean the facilities have always done a phenomenal job,” said Seaman.

To visit Bay College’s website, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.