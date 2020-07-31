Advertisement

New class options available at Bay College

There is still time for you to enroll for the fall semester.
Main entrance to Bay College’s campus in Escanaba.
Main entrance to Bay College’s campus in Escanaba.(WLUC)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Bay College are gearing up for an early start to their semester.

“I’m super excited about our early start this year because I think that all the students will feel more prepared for exams and they won’t forget things during Thanksgiving break,” said Annika Seaman, a student at Bay College.

It’s not too late for you to enroll.

“We have personal registration going on this week and next week as well as rapid enrollment the week after that,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, Bay College’s President.

But the sooner you register, the more flexibility you have to make the schedule you want, and ensure you have a seat in the class. Classes begin August 17, but when students arrive this year, the campus will look a little different.

“The first week we’re going to have eleven entry points into our buildings where they will receive a welcome back gift which includes two cloth Bay College masks and hand sanitizer,” said Dr. Coleman.

There will be different classroom options, too. All in-person classes will be smaller and follow social distancing guidelines. The college is also offering flex classes – part in-person and part online. This allows students to stay home and still attend class if they are sick.

There will also be a fully online option that allows students to see, hear and interact with each other.

“Our students have always found them to be a very good way to learn and in fact, our students are equally successful in the classroom and online,” said Dr. Coleman. “Additionally, we’ll have even more flipped classrooms which means that the faculty will have put their lectures, taped ahead of time, so that students can watch them through blackboard and be able to have discussions.”

“I’m confident that in-class classes will be safe because Bay students who clean the facilities have always done a phenomenal job,” said Seaman.

To visit Bay College’s website, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Whitmer signs, vetoes legislation

Updated: 1 hour ago
Legislation signed included state budget bills, PFAS regulation, and education and DNR funding.

Back to School & Beyond

MHSAA updates sports guidelines for fall season

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
The MHSAA has released a list of sports that will be safe for high schoolers to play in the fall semester.

Back to School & Beyond

North Star Montessori Academy to offer in-person or virtual classes to students

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
|
By Doug Lindblom
Students can attend classes in-person, with new safety precautions and protocols being implemented for all students. Or, they can take part in a fully virtual learning program, where students receive instruction from teachers at their own pace. By leaving the decision up to the families, they hope every student can feel comfortable in their chosen learning environment.

Back to School & Beyond

Escanaba Area Public Schools 2020-2021 school year plan

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
All students are welcome to participate in any extra-curricular events.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Salvation Army collecting back to school supplies

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Salvation Army is collecting donations of back to school supplies for students in Marquette County, in particular, the west end area schools.

Back to School & Beyond

First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain to giveaway free backpacks, supplies

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Beginning at noon central time, on August 15th, community members can pick-up the supplies. Backpacks come with a set of school supplies, disposable masks and hand sanitizer.

News

Whitmer opposes making schools offer in-person classes

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Gov. Whitmer was unreceptive to Republican-passed legislation that would require public schools to offer in-person instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Back to School & Beyond

MTU researchers design new mask for faculty

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Connor Veenstra
Michigan Tech will be holding in person classes for the fall semester, so a pair of researchers designed new face masks for the faculty to wear during lectures.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - July 26, 2020

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Don Ryan
This week, Don Ryan video conferences with the Superintendent of NICE Community Schools, Bryan DeAugustine.

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette Area Public Schools board discusses COVID-19 plans

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
M.A.P.S. plan for multiple phases in the upcoming school year.