MHSAA updates sports guidelines for fall season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA has released a list of low-risk sports for high school fall programs. While these and moderate sports will be allowed immediately, the schools would have to be more careful allowing high-risk sports.

“August 10th is when football is supposed to start, for example, yet they’ll have to spend that entire first week just only utilizing helmets with no contact,” explained Chris Salani, athletics director at Hancock High School. “So, that’s outside the norm a little bit, where in the past we could’ve gotten into pads after... sooner than that. Without, obviously, our current circumstance, but it does allow that week of participation without pads.”

Local athletics directors anticipate that there won't be any shortage of players, despite the COVID dangers. Apparently, players have been chomping at the bit to get back on the fields.

“I think people are craving some normalcy,” said John Sanregret, athletics director for Houghton-Portage Township Schools. “Those of us who are involved in athletics, we know the importance of athletics, especially for a student. It’s important they’re being active and involved in sports and other physical activities.”

High schools may begin practices on August 12th and begin their competitions on the traditional start dates of August 19th and 21st.

